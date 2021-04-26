American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.02

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 1207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

