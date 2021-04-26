American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AWK opened at $159.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

