Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

AMP traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.50. 601,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

