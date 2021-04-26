AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09. 3,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 85,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

