Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.39 billion.

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.