Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

