Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.51. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

DOOR stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

