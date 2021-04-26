Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 207,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,370,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

