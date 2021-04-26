Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.70). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

