Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

