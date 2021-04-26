Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

STIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,874 shares of company stock worth $606,264. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

