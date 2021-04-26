Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

