Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post $3.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $3.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

PTGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 159,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. 16,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

