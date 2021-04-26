Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 747,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

