Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTCF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.