Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post sales of $621.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $624.00 million. Teleflex reported sales of $630.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $443.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $445.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

