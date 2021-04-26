Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce sales of $288.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the lowest is $284.19 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $451.50 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.39.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

