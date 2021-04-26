Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

