Analysts Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

