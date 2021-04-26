Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $231.40

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $240.59. 112,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

