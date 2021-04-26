Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $268.64

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,936. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.09 and a 200 day moving average of $271.77. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

