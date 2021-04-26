Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CFR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.73. 5,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

