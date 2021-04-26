Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT at $47.27

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.88.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 20,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $8,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

