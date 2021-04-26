Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target at $321.00

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.01. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

