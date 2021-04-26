Analysts Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target at $149.09

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

KEYS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,171. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average of $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after acquiring an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

