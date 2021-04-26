Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $2.62

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 932,753 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,259. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

