Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $13.55

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

