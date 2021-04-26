Analysts Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) PT at $16.60

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TNK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $38,557,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

