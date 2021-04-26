Analysts Set TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Price Target at $8.25

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,874. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

