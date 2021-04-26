Analysts Set Total Se (EPA:FP) Target Price at €44.27

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.27 ($52.09).

Several brokerages recently commented on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

EPA FP traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €36.78 ($43.26). 4,143,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.47 and its 200-day moving average is €35.53. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

