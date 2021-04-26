Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $139.82

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

