Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $47.83

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

