Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for VMware (VMW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VMware (NYSE: VMW):

4/21/2021 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – VMware had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – VMware had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – VMware was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – VMware had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – VMware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VMware fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation. VMware Cloud Provider Program, end-user computing, Carbon Black, and VMware Cloud on AWS offerings were major top-line contributors. The company witnessed strong enterprise demand in the reported quarter with deal wins in aerospace, telco and financial services. The company’s widening cloud customer base is driven by partnerships with the likes of Accenture, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. However, VMware’s fiscal 2022 guidance reflects a contraction in operating margin and declining earnings despite solid top-line growth. Operating cash flow and free cash flow are also expected to decline. Also, uncertainty over spin-off from Dell will remain an overhang on shares that have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of VMW opened at $165.74 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Get VMware Inc alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.