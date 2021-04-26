Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,557.69 ($33.42).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,957.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,521.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The company has a market cap of £42.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,236 ($42.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders purchased 519 shares of company stock worth $1,421,903 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.