Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock remained flat at $$70.45 during midday trading on Monday. 4,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

