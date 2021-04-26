AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

