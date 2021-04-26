Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $339.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $209.50 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

