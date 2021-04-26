Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,800 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

