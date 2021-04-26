Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $58.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

