Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

FedEx stock opened at $277.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

