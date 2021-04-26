Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 88.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,600.91 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.61 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,571.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

