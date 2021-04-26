Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $225.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.