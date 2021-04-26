Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 338 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $230,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

