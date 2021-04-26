Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $21.34

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.86. Annexon shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

