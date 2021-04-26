Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $672.64 million, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

