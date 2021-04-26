AON (AON) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AON (NYSE: AON):

4/22/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/30/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AON stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

