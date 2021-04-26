Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.95 Million

Brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce $166.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.25 million and the highest is $174.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $712.66 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

