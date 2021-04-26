AppCoins Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. AppCoins has a market cap of $53.73 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.