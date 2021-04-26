Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.08.

AMAT opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

