Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Aramark by 136.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,705. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

